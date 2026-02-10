Chonburi Constituency 9 vote count lively as Yodchai thanks voters after securing second term

PATTAYA, Thailand – Vote counting in Chonburi’s Constituency 9, which covers Pattaya City and Nongprue subdistrict, proceeded in a lively atmosphere as election officials tallied overseas and advance ballots at the Constituency 9 Election Operations Center inside Pattaya City Hall.

Officials carried out the counting continuously while ballot boxes from all 161 polling stations were delivered to the center under tight security.







Yodchai Phuengphon, a candidate from the People’s Party, was present to observe the vote-counting process and monitor the arrival of ballot boxes from each polling station. As the count neared completion, he expressed satisfaction with the results and thanked voters for their strong support.

Speaking after the unofficial results became clear, Yodchai, candidate number 5, said the outcome confirmed the trust placed in him by the people of Pattaya and Nongprue. He noted that the election marked his return to parliament for a second consecutive term, successfully retaining his seat in the constituency. This was his third time contesting the seat, having previously run in the 2019, 2023, and 2026 elections.



“I sincerely thank the people of Constituency 9, Pattaya–Nongprue, for their clean and honest votes and for continuing to place their trust in the People’s Party and in me, Yodchai Phuengphon,” he said. “I promise to carry out my duties as a Member of Parliament with dedication, to work wholeheartedly for the people of Banglamung district, and to continue moving forward in serving the public.”

According to unofficial results for Chonburi Constituency 9, the vote tally stood as follows:

Yodchai Phuengphon (People’s Party) – 27,602 votes

Man Inthraphitak (Bhumjaithai Party) – 23,698 votes

Rattakit Hengtakul (Pheu Thai Party) – 5,600 votes







































