Pattaya Mayor engages residents while inspecting railway road upgrade as closure begins

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the site of the road improvement project along the west side of the railway road, aimed at enhancing traffic safety and improving the city’s transportation efficiency.

The project involves resurfacing the roadway using the recycling method, which reuses existing road materials to create a smoother, stronger surface that meets engineering standards. As part of the work, the route heading toward Highway 36, from Nong Ket Yai Intersection to Highway 36, will be temporarily closed for approximately one month, starting February 10.







During the visit, the mayor met with local residents to listen to concerns and address issues arising from the construction. He also coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure the project is completed on schedule. Pattaya City has urged motorists to avoid the affected route and use alternative roads where possible.



































