Pattaya Mayor engages residents while inspecting railway road upgrade as closure begins

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet inspects ongoing road resurfacing works along the west railway road as the improvement project officially gets underway on February 9.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the site of the road improvement project along the west side of the railway road, aimed at enhancing traffic safety and improving the city’s transportation efficiency.

The project involves resurfacing the roadway using the recycling method, which reuses existing road materials to create a smoother, stronger surface that meets engineering standards. As part of the work, the route heading toward Highway 36, from Nong Ket Yai Intersection to Highway 36, will be temporarily closed for approximately one month, starting February 10.



During the visit, the mayor met with local residents to listen to concerns and address issues arising from the construction. He also coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure the project is completed on schedule. Pattaya City has urged motorists to avoid the affected route and use alternative roads where possible.

Construction crews carry out road resurfacing using recycling technology, reusing existing materials to improve durability and safety on the railway-adjacent road toward Highway 36.

The Pattaya mayor speaks with residents, listening to concerns and coordinating efforts to minimize disruption during the temporary road closure.
Mayor Poramet speaks with contractors on site, reviewing construction progress and emphasizing the need to complete the west railway road upgrade on schedule and to standard.

 

The Pattaya mayor assures residents that mitigation measures are being considered to reduce disruption during the temporary road closure.
The Pattaya mayor informs residents that the west railway road closure is expected to last approximately one month, urging patience as improvement works continue.















