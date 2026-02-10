Pattaya pushes ahead with Soi Khao Noi Road upgrade, residents praise progress but seek wider fixes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Road improvement works along Khao Noi Soi continued on February 9 as Pattaya City moved forward with upgrades following the completion of underground drainage installation, aiming to address long-standing traffic and flooding problems faced by residents.

City officials emphasized that the project was designed to solve practical, everyday issues rather than for visual appeal, focusing on smoother travel, improved drainage, and safer road conditions for the Khao Noi community.







Public response has been largely positive, with many Pattaya residents expressing appreciation for what they described as a noticeable improvement in road quality. Several residents said the newly resurfaced road has made daily commuting significantly easier, particularly for families and elderly road users who previously had to navigate deep potholes and severely uneven surfaces.

“This is a road that was long neglected, but now travel has improved dramatically,” one resident commented, while another said it was the smoothest stretch of road they had seen in years after previously joking that it felt like “driving on Mars.”

Despite the praise, residents also used the opportunity to call on Pattaya City to expand similar upgrades to other problem areas. Frequent requests included repairs along Pattaya Second Road, Thappraya Road, Sukhumvit Road near Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, and Sukhumvit Soi 91, where motorists report damaged surfaces, sunken manhole covers, and wave-like road conditions.

Additional concerns included fading road markings, uneven or unstable manhole covers, illegal parking encroaching on traffic lanes, and insufficient street lighting in smaller sois, which residents say poses safety risks at night.





While some residents noted that infrastructure improvements appear more visible within Pattaya City limits than in neighboring Nong Prue, many praised the current administration for delivering tangible results and urged continued, consistent development across all areas.

Overall, the response reflects cautious optimism, with residents welcoming the Khao Noi Soi improvements and calling for sustained quality, long-term durability—particularly during the rainy season—and wider implementation across Pattaya’s road network.



































