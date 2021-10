Coronavirus jabs get the headlines, but childhood vaccinations remain important and ongoing in Pattaya.

Parents brought babies and toddlers up to age two to Nong Samor Health Promotion Hospital Oct. 14 to inoculate their youngsters against childhood diseases.







The routine vaccinations protect infants and toddlers against such things as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and even influenza, rotavirus, hepatitis and chickenpox.