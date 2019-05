Two 15-year-olds were severely injured when their motorbike cut off a pickup truck in Plutaluang.

Sawitee Rabreuang and Thanya Samranreuan were struck by the Toyota Vigo on Sukhumvit Road May 3. They were transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.

Pickup driver Naris Seangsanor, 52, said he was en route to a funeral when he spotted the motorbike parked on the side of the road. Just as he drove past, the two girls hit the gas, trying to make a U-turn in front of him and got hit.