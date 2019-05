Pattaya Beach is decorated and ready for Monday’s coronation celebration.

The activity zone near Central Road now features a royal arch and a portrait of HM the King. Flags, a white umbrella and marigold trees also were placed at the stage.

Moreover, marigold trees were used for decoration in surrounding areas across Pattaya.

Beach Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday for the event.