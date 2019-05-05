Beach Road closed 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday for local coronation ceremonies

Pattaya will close Beach Road and streets connecting it to Second Road all-day Monday for the royal coronation ceremonies.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh said May 3 that the vital arteries will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all-day ceremonies and blessings of HM the King televised live from the Grand Palace.

Although events don’t begin until 3 p.m. the road is being closed to accommodate the large crowd expected.

Incense and candles will be lit at 4:10 p.m. with the broadcast shown at 4:30 p.m.

The public should attend dressed in yellow and government workers and military in full dress uniform.

The city will operate free baht bus shuttles all day from the Banglamung District office, Nong Yai Temple, Pattaya City Hall, Tesco Lotus South Pattaya, Big C Extra, Big C South Pattaya, Tesco Lotus South Pattaya and Bali Hai Pier.

Parking will be available at Bali Hai, the Tawana, parking zone, Hollywood intersection, Phettrakul Road, Tesco Lotus North Pattaya, Central Festival Pattaya Beach, Central Marina, Big C Extra, Terminal 21, Mike Shopping Mall, Royal Garden Plaza, Big C South Pattaya, Tesco Lotus South Pattaya, Chaimongkol Temple, Pattaya School 2, Banglamung School and Chonglom Temple. (PCPR)