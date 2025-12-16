Icelandic and Arab motorcyclists clash in street fight on Pattaya South Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police intervened to break up a chaotic street fight involving foreign motorcyclists on Pattaya South Road late Saturday night, following a minor traffic collision that quickly escalated into violence.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 p.m. on December 14 near Tuk Com Pattaya building. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving reports of foreign nationals fighting in the middle of the road.







Upon arrival, police found two groups of foreigners chasing and punching each other amid passing traffic, drawing a crowd of onlookers. Local residents and motorcycle taxi drivers attempted to separate the men before officers managed to bring the situation under control.

Initial checks identified the parties involved as two Icelandic nationals and an Arab national. Witnesses told police the dispute began after the men’s motorcycles sideswiped each other, leading to a heated argument that turned into a physical confrontation.

A motorcycle taxi driver in the area said he did not witness the collision itself but saw the argument escalate rapidly. He shouted for fellow drivers to help restrain the men until police arrived.



During the chaos, a pregnant foreign woman was reportedly struck accidentally amid the scuffle. Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene before rushing her to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Police detained all involved parties and took them to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. Further investigation is underway to determine responsibility for both the traffic incident and the subsequent assault, with legal action to follow.



































