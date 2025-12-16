Pattaya City promotes respect for pedestrian crossings to improve road safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has stepped up efforts to educate drivers on the importance of respecting pedestrian crossings, as part of a broader campaign to improve road safety and reduce accidents involving pedestrians.

City officials and traffic authorities are reminding motorists that zebra crossings are designated safe zones for pedestrians and that drivers are legally required to slow down and stop to allow people to cross. The campaign encourages drivers to be more attentive, reduce speed when approaching crossings, and clearly signal to pedestrians that it is safe to cross.







According to Pattaya City, fostering a culture of responsible driving begins with simple actions, such as yielding at pedestrian crossings. Failure to stop not only increases the risk of serious accidents but also carries legal penalties and can result in tragic and irreversible consequences.

Public awareness materials, including signs and online messages, emphasize that road safety is a shared responsibility. By changing driving behavior today, Pattaya aims to create safer streets for residents, tourists, children, and the elderly alike. Officials stress that respecting pedestrian crossings is not just about following the law—it is about protecting lives and building a safer, more considerate driving culture across the city.



































