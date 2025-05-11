Under the Coconut Trees – Pattaya’s struggle to reclaim its beachfront from shadowy deals

PATTAYA, Thailand – As twilight falls over Pattaya Beach, the shoreline sparkles under neon lights and the rhythmic hum of nightlife pulses through the air. Families stroll with ice creams, tourists pose for sunset selfies, and vendors prepare for another night of business. But tucked beneath the swaying coconut trees, in the shadows between lamp posts, a quieter, darker commerce often unfolds — one that has long haunted the city’s reputation.

On the evening of May 8, that shadow was pulled into the light.

In an operation nicknamed “Soi Phee Maprao” or “Coconut Tree Sweep,” more than 50 officers from multiple agencies — tourist police, immigration, social development officials, and city hall — fanned out across the beach in a synchronized strike. Dressed in uniforms and plainclothes, they moved with precision, targeting foreign women suspected of offering illegal services to tourists.







For weeks, residents had raised alarms. Women — many believed to be from Eastern Europe and Africa — were frequently seen loitering along Beach Road, often under the same coconut trees. They’d wave, smile, and make friendly conversation. Sometimes, they’d go further. Underneath the beach’s cheerful surface, a covert industry was chipping away at Pattaya’s efforts to rebuild its global image as a world-class destination.

As undercover officers observed and approached, suspicions quickly turned to confirmations. In many cases, conversations ended with offers — discreet, but direct. When searches were carried out, officers found packets of lubricants, a variety of condoms, and no clear signs of legitimate employment or residence.

Thirteen women were taken into custody: seven from Uzbekistan, six from Uganda. Some held student visas, though none were enrolled in school. Two were found to be overstaying their visas. All were charged under Section 5 of Thailand’s Prostitution Act, which forbids soliciting in public areas. Immigration authorities have already begun the process of revoking visas and initiating deportations.



“This is about restoring confidence and reclaiming our beachfront,” said Police Lt. Col. Torlap Tinamat, who led the operation. “We cannot allow illegal activities to persist in the heart of one of Thailand’s most iconic tourist zones.”

The crackdown isn’t just about law enforcement — it’s part of a broader battle for Pattaya’s identity.

The city has recently undergone visible transformation: The Bali Hai Pier, once worn and weathered, now gleams with polished walkways and elegant lighting, drawing admiration from both locals and tourists. Roads are being resurfaced. Power lines are being buried underground. Drainage systems are being modernized. All this is part of a city-wide plan proudly described by Pattaya City Hall:

“The heart of urban development is the people. Every road will be improved once infrastructure work is completed. It’s all in the city’s master plan — we do what we say.”

And yet, amid the progress, frustration simmers.

Some locals question priorities:

“What about the potholes on major intersections like South Pattaya or Thepprasit Road?” asked one resident on social media. “Fix the roads before the fountains.”

Others, however, applaud the strong, visible leadership:

“This is what we need — proactive, honest work that makes a difference,” said one comment under a city hall post. “Young leaders, keep going.”

But no matter which side people stand on, few deny the importance of confronting issues like foreign prostitution — not just for legal reasons, but for public safety, dignity, and the image of Thailand as a whole.





Authorities emphasized that the fight isn’t over. More inspections are coming. And residents are being urged to help:

“If you see something suspicious, say something. Call Tourist Police at 1155, 24 hours a day,” a city spokesperson reminded the public.

For now, the beach glows a little brighter, and the coconut trees sway just a little more peacefully. But beneath the surface, the city knows — this is only one of many battles on the road to a safer, cleaner, and more respected Pattaya.

































