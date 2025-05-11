Heavy storm hits Pattaya, rips roofs and walls, topples trees, causing traffic disruptions

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fierce storm swept through Pattaya on Saturday evening, causing significant damage across several areas, particularly around Jomtien Beach and Naklua. Powerful winds toppled large trees and brought down walls and roofs, obstructing roads and making travel hazardous in parts of the city. Local authorities responded swiftly to manage the aftermath.

At Jomtien Beach, the collapse of walls and roofs led to the closure of access roads within the Jomtien Free Zone-Dong Tan for safety purposes. Authorities worked quickly to clear the debris and secure the area. ‘The wind was extremely strong, and it caused significant damage. We had to close the roads for safety while waiting for cleanup operations to begin,’ said a local official.







Meanwhile, in Naklua, large trees were uprooted and blocked roads. The municipal staffs were immediately dispatched to clear the fallen trees and ensure public safety in the area.

As part of the ongoing efforts, officials in South Pattaya’s Sukhumvit area began operating water pumps to clear floodwaters, allowing traffic to resume as normal. “With the water pumped out, traffic has returned to normal,” an official stated.

Residents took to social media to share their experiences and express concerns about the storm’s aftermath. One local commented, “I couldn’t even get through the beach area. Nature’s forces are unpredictable, and we need to stay vigilant.”



Another person asked, “Is there a power outage along Jomtien Beach too? When will the electricity be restored?” Several others shared their own worries, such as, “The storm’s intensity made me wonder if the banana tree at my house will fall!” and “In Soi Bunnak, it’s the same situation, now waiting to see how much damage the storm caused.”

While the storm has passed, the recovery and cleanup efforts are still underway, and authorities continue to monitor the situation. As the region braces for possible further weather disruptions, locals and tourists alike are urged to stay safe and heed official advisories.

































