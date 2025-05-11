Brunei Crown Prince begins private visit to Pattaya with royal family

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya welcomed the arrival of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam, who is visiting Thailand on a private trip along with Her Royal Highness Princess Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah and their three children.

The royal family is staying at the Grand Centre Point Space Pattaya Hotel in Chonburi Province from May 10 to 14. The visit was coordinated through the Brunei Embassy in Bangkok and the Royal Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







Local and provincial officials, led by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Chonburi Deputy Governor Pongsathit Pichanant, were present to formally receive the royal guests. Other senior officials in attendance included Banglamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon, high-ranking police commanders, and representatives from local civil and military sectors, including the Chonburi Red Cross and the Interior Ministry Women’s Club.

Security and protocol arrangements have been heightened to ensure the safety and privacy of the Brunei royal family during their stay. Their visit highlights the ongoing warm diplomatic ties between Thailand and Brunei Darussalam.





































