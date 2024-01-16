Unchecked firecracker sales ignite safety concerns on Jomtien beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – The tranquility of Jomtien Beach is being marred by the persistent presence of unauthorized firecracker vendors, sparking concerns among residents and tourists alike. Despite legal restrictions, these vendors continue to operate without the necessary licenses, flagrantly violating regulations prohibiting the sale of firecrackers in public spaces and to minors.

The situation seems to be escalating into an organized operation, with vendors setting up shop along the beachfront every night. This growing trend poses a significant threat to public safety, as the unregulated sale of firecrackers raises the risk of accidents and disturbances.







Local residents are expressing frustration with the apparent lack of enforcement, pointing out that these vendors often operate near the police station without facing consequences. The disturbances caused by these activities not only disrupt the peace but also impact the sleep and well-being of both residents and students, particularly when preparing for work or school the next day.

Calls for decisive action from the Pattaya police to address this issue have been mounting. Residents and concerned citizens are urging authorities to wield their full powers, apprehending and prosecuting these illegal vendors with substantial fines or imprisonment. Such measures are deemed essential to curb the unauthorized sale of firecrackers, ensuring public safety, preserving the quality of life for residents, and upholding the rule of law in the area.































