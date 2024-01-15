King Frederik and Queen Mary receive strong support from Danish people

Denmark has witnessed a historic change in its monarchy as Frederik X ascends the throne following Queen Margrethe II’s abdication. The decision, driven by health concerns, came as a surprise to the nation, which traditionally sees its monarchs reign for life. Margrethe, who had major back surgery last year, will retain her royal title, while Frederik’s wife becomes Queen Mary.







The royal announcement, previously unknown even to the prime minister, was revealed just days before New Year’s Eve. It sparked widespread public attention, with people flocking to the streets, adorning shops and buses with Danish flags, and following the event through a live broadcast.

Royal figures across Europe, including the U.K.’s King Charles III, have extended their congratulations. King Charles, in particular, expressed a desire to maintain strong ties between the royal families and nations.







The change has also resonated with Australians, as many see Queen Mary’s non-royal, middle-class Australian background as relatable. This sentiment is echoed in the streets of Copenhagen, where Australians joined the celebrations.

A recent survey indicates strong public support for Frederik and Mary, with a majority believing they are ready for their new roles. Despite Denmark’s egalitarian principles, the monarchy continues to enjoy widespread popularity, and opposition to the royal institution remains minimal. (NNT)



















































