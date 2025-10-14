UK government discourages tourism to large Thai island

The Thai tourist industry in the province of Trat wants the local declaration of martial law to be revoked. This is in the light of the British government’s travel advisory not to travel within 50 kilometres of the Cambodian border and its knock-on effect on visitor numbers.

The particular concern is the island of Koh Chang, Thailand’s third largest by area, which is commonly regarded as a peaceful and laid back beach resort. It is also part of the Mu Ko national park and is largely rain forest.









The martial law declaration dates back to 2012 but was not actively influential before the British government’s latest travel advisory which includes the warning that insurance companies may not cover claims in martial law declared areas.

The Trat office of the Thailand tourist authority said, “The situation at the Trat border is not a combat zone like the incidents occurring in the northeast. It is simply an area adjacent to Cambodia.” The statement added that neighbouring islands such as Koh Kood and Koh Mak are also safe and visited daily by large numbers of tourists.



It seems that the British advisory is prompted solely by concerns about the validity of insurance policies and not by reports of any violence. The term martial law is much feared by Europeans in particular because of its association with Thai military coups in the past. But this is “civil” martial law, a government-agreed policy by army command in specific areas.

Acting sub-lieutenant Korakod Opas said the UK seemed to be stricter than other European countries which have exempted beach resorts from restrictive travel advice. A spokesperson for the major UK travel insurers said each company has its own policy guidelines.



































