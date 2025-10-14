American tourist’s love for Thailand shaken after brutal Pattaya road assault

PATTAYA, Thailand – CCTV footage clearly shows an American tourist being violently assaulted by a Thai motorcyclist in the early hours of October 9 near Soi 16 on Pattaya Second Road, sparking concerns over visitor safety in the city.

Mr. Quincy Nguyen Tran, 50, was walking with his Thai wife back from dinner along Pattaya Second Road when a Thai man riding a motorcycle reportedly brushed against him. Quincy politely said, “You just brushed me,” but the motorcyclist responded with profanities. According to CCTV, the rider, wearing a white cap and blue shirt, deliberately stopped, pushed Mr. Quincy, and then struck him in the face. The attacker delivered a powerful upward kick to Mr. Quincy’s jaw, leaving him unconscious in the middle of the road. A nearby taxi prevented further injury from passing traffic before the suspect fled.







Mr. Quincy, with help from his wife translating, told reporters: “I love Thailand. I travel here often because of the kindness of the people, the food, and the atmosphere. But this incident made me feel unsafe. I still believe 90% of Thai people are good—I just want justice.”

The suspect, 37-year-old Mr. Boontan “Don” Khawmarerng, later surrendered to police on October 10. He explained that he works as a Bolt ride-hailing driver and was transporting a customer when he allegedly clipped Mr. Quincy’s arm while avoiding a taxi. He admitted to losing his temper in the moment: “I acted out of anger, didn’t think, feel sorry, and want to apologize.”







Authorities confirmed that the victim has filed a police report with the Pattaya City Police at Soi 16. CCTV footage and photographs of the victim’s injuries have been submitted as evidence, and officers are pursuing further investigation.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of maintaining tourist safety in Pattaya’s busy entertainment areas, including Walking Street and adjacent streets along the beach, where traffic and nightlife intersect.



































