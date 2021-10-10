U.S. embassy official visits Pattaya’s SWING Foundation

The U.S. embassy’s No. 2 official paid a visit to the Pattaya-based transgender support organization to review works supported by previous American donations.







Acting Deputy Chief of Mission James Wayman was joined by Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn for a tour of the Service Workers in Group Foundation office on Soi 14. SWING Director Surang Janyam welcomed them.

SWING’s main mission is to facilitate access to healthcare services for the LGBT community, with a primary focus on HIV and AIDS treatment.



The organization does a lot more, however, including assisting transgender entertainment workers during the coronavirus pandemic, providing occupational training and more.

The charity derives nearly all of its income from donations and fundraisers and has been supported in the past by the U.S. embassy.







































