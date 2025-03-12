Jomtien Beach Revamp – Expanded parking, enhanced walkways, and flood prevention in major upgrade

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a significant step toward improving the infrastructure and tourism facilities, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited Jomtien Beach to oversee the progress of the ongoing landscape improvement project. The project is designed to address several long-standing issues, enhance the area’s appeal, and accommodate the growing number of tourists flocking to the beach every year.

The major upgrades include the expansion of parking spaces, with the capacity increasing from just 300 spots to an estimated 700 to 800 spaces, providing much-needed relief to the overcrowded parking situation. Additionally, the project aims to alleviate flooding problems by introducing a new and larger drainage system. The system will consist of expansive underground pipes and substantial water retention basins to manage heavy rains and prevent waterlogging.







As part of the project, new pedestrian walkways will be built, making the area more accessible and comfortable for both locals and tourists. Improved lighting along the beachside will enhance safety, making Jomtien Beach a more inviting destination, even during the evening hours.

Mayor Poramet shared that the project commenced on April 2, 2024, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The improvements are in line with Pattaya’s “Better Pattaya” policy, which focuses on continued, sustainable development to support the city’s tourism industry. The renovations are intended not only to ease traffic flow and increase comfort for visitors but also to prepare the area for future growth.

Local residents have responded positively to the project, with many expressing excitement over the enhanced facilities. However, some voiced concerns about ongoing issues such as road conditions in certain parts of Pattaya, illegal traffic violations, and difficulties with parking in other parts of the city. There were also suggestions for further improvements, such as clearer road markings for one-way traffic systems and additional infrastructure along the northern beach areas.

Some residents specifically requested that the mayor also address the unfinished roads in certain neighborhoods, like the Thepprasit Soi 9, which have been left incomplete for years, making it difficult for local people to navigate. Other comments were made regarding the issue of vehicles driving against traffic on the beach roads, with some urging the mayor to increase enforcement against such violations.







As the project moves forward, Pattaya residents are optimistic that the upgrades will bring much-needed improvements to Jomtien Beach, transforming it into a more sustainable, accessible, and attractive destination. The work is expected to positively impact the local tourism industry and improve the daily experience for the growing number of visitors.























