Two wheels over baht buses as Pattaya visitors weigh freedom against safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – For many visitors exploring Pattaya, renting or even buying a motorbike has become one of the easiest ways to get around the city. With transport costs, fuel prices, and convenience all part of the daily calculation, two wheels often win over public transport for tourists who want freedom to move at their own pace.

Motorbike rental shops are everywhere across the resort city, and couples — often a foreign visitor riding with a Thai partner — can be seen weaving through traffic on roads such as Pattaya Beach Road. Compared with taxis or ride-hailing services, a motorbike offers flexibility and relatively low daily costs.

Concerns about rising oil prices have also entered the conversation. If transport operators eventually pass higher diesel costs on to passengers, the popular Pattaya baht bus system could become slightly more expensive. For budget-conscious visitors staying weeks or months, a motorbike can seem like a practical alternative.

In reality, however, many regular visitors admit they were never enthusiastic users of baht buses in the first place. Some prefer the privacy and independence of riding directly between beaches, markets, and restaurants without sharing a vehicle with strangers or stopping constantly along the route.

Still, the convenience of two wheels comes with obvious risks. Pattaya’s busy streets mix heavy traffic, delivery trucks, taxis, and tourists unfamiliar with local driving conditions. For inexperienced riders, navigating the city can quickly become challenging.







Recent incidents underline the concern. A German tourist was injured after falling from a songthaew on Pattaya Beach Road, a reminder that even traditional public transport carries its own hazards when vehicles are crowded or passengers stand on the rear steps.

Online discussions among local residents and long-stay foreigners often reflect a mixture of humor and concern. One commenter warned bluntly, “Look out folks… Songkran is going to be a complete mess this year with the way things are looking.”



The annual festival typically brings heavy traffic, water throwing, and unpredictable road conditions across Pattaya’s streets. During the celebrations, both motorbike riders and baht bus passengers may find the city’s transport system under extra strain.

For visitors deciding how to move around Pattaya, the choice often comes down to convenience versus caution. Motorbikes may offer freedom and affordability, but navigating the city’s lively streets requires care, awareness, and a healthy respect for the risks that come with riding on two wheels.



































