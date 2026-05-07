Pattaya City Hall hosts students for smart tourism and digital safety exchange

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and city executives welcomed teachers and students from Regent’s International School Pattaya for an educational visit focused on Smart Tourism development and modern urban management on May 7. The visit was designed as part of knowledge exchange activities between local authorities and youth, highlighting key areas of city development including public safety systems, education promotion, and the use of digital technology to improve both residents’ quality of life and the tourist experience.







City officials presented ongoing initiatives aimed at transforming Pattaya into a “Smart Tourism City,” with emphasis on integrating digital platforms for safety monitoring, service efficiency, and tourism management. As part of the program, students also observed a live session of the Pattaya City Council meeting. This allowed them to gain firsthand insight into how local government operates, how public policies are debated and implemented, and how community participation shapes urban development.

Officials said the activity was intended to encourage youth engagement in civic learning and to build awareness of the role of local administration in driving sustainable tourism development.

City leaders emphasized that Pattaya’s long-term vision is to become a smart and sustainable tourism destination, combining technology, safety systems, and community participation to support future growth.























































