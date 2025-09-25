Two Ugandan women arrested for prostitution on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following complaints from foreign tourists, Pattaya’s Tourist Police have arrested two Ugandan women suspected of offering sexual services along Pattaya Beach.

Under the directive of Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phueak-Arm, Commander of the Tourist Police, authorities have increased enforcement against activities affecting tourism, particularly involving foreigners breaking the law.







Officials said tourists reported being harassed by women standing along the beach, pressuring them to purchase sexual services. Some victims claimed the women would grab their arms, verbally harass them, or even attempt theft or physical assault if their offers were refused.

Police, led by Pol. Col. Songwut Chueaplakit, conducted a surveillance operation using undercover officers to make controlled purchases, ultimately leading to the arrest of two women, aged 31 and 40. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for visitors to Pattaya.



































