Fire at Soi AR, Central Pattaya brought under control – roads reopened

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have successfully brought under control a small fire that broke out in Soi AR, Central Pattaya, earlier on Wednesday.

At the height of the incident, minor smoke was reported in the area, prompting temporary road closures to allow emergency teams to respond safely. Officials urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the zone to prevent obstruction and ensure public safety.



Emergency crews acted quickly, containing the fire before it could escalate, and no injuries were reported. Residents in the vicinity were kept informed throughout the operation, and authorities confirmed that the area is now safe and roads have been reopened.

The temporary closure was part of ongoing efforts by Pattaya officials to ensure swift response to any incidents while minimizing risks to the public. Officials thanked residents and commuters for their cooperation and reminded the public to report any fire hazards or emergencies by calling hotline 1337.









































