House fire in Sattahip’s Najomtien likely sparked by faulty phone charger

PATTAYA, Thailand – A wooden single-story home in Najomtien was gutted by fire on the afternoon of September 24, with investigators pointing to an old phone charger as the likely cause.

Police Colonel Patthana Robroo, chief of Najomtien Police Station, received the emergency call at 3:10 p.m. and dispatched fire crews from Najomtien Municipality, Khao Chee Chan Municipality, and the local rescue team.





Flames and thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky, alarming neighbors. It took firefighters around 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes. However, the house at Moo 9, Najomtien, was completely destroyed, leaving only its charred wooden frame.

The homeowner, Ms. Yupin Chitawong, escaped but sustained burns on her left arm. She told reporters she had been charging her phone with a damaged cable before the fire erupted. Attempting to retrieve valuables, she was forced to flee as the flames quickly spread.







Authorities believe the cause was an electrical short circuit but have called in forensic experts from Chonburi to confirm. Local officials are preparing assistance for the victim and will assess the damages in the coming days.



































