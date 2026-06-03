Two suspects arrested after Pattaya teen girls reveal alleged human trafficking operation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Anti-human trafficking police have arrested two suspects following a raid on a karaoke venue in Sattahip, Chonburi, as part of an investigation into alleged human trafficking involving underage girls, June 2. The operation was ordered by Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertphap and carried out by officers from Thailand’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division. Authorities arrested a 43-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man under warrants issued by the Criminal Court on charges related to conspiracy to commit human trafficking offenses. The arrests took place at a karaoke establishment in Sattahip district. The investigation began after anti-trafficking officers, working alongside the International Protection Alliance (IPA) and Our Rescue Thailand Foundation, assisted two teenage girls and placed them under protection and rehabilitation programs.







According to investigators, the girls told authorities that in mid-2024, when they were 15 years old, they traveled to Pattaya and were later persuaded to work at a karaoke venue in Sattahip. Police allege that the male suspect transported them to the business and that they were required to begin working shortly after arriving. Authorities claim the venue operated as a karaoke bar while allegedly arranging additional services for customers. Investigators allege that customers paid the venue directly, with portions of the money later distributed to the workers. Police said their investigation found evidence suggesting the two suspects continued to work together despite no longer being married. Authorities further alleged that both had previously faced human trafficking-related charges.



During the raid, officers found more than 20 employees at the venue. Police said all workers present at the time of the operation were over the age of 18. According to investigators, the female suspect admitted to the charges during questioning, while the male suspect partially denied the allegations, stating that his role was limited to recruiting workers and providing transportation. Both suspects have been handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings. Authorities said the case highlights the continued importance of monitoring venues that may be used to exploit vulnerable individuals and reaffirmed their commitment to combating human trafficking and protecting children from exploitation.

















































