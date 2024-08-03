Woman rescued after attempted suicide off Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – An apparently destitute woman was rescued from the sea after she walked into the waters off Pattaya Beach in an attempt to take her own life on August 2.

Rescue workers found Ms Rattanaporn, 25, lying unconscious on the beach adjacent to the Pattaya police station, in what appeared to be a state of intoxication. The rescue team provided urgent medical assistance to revive her.







Witness Arinyachai Tharapornkiri, 15, reported that he saw the young woman sitting alone and crying, clearly distressed. He was unaware of the reasons behind her distress before she walked into the sea. As she began to drown, a foreign tourist intervened, managing to pull her back to shore. Bystanders then provided first aid until the rescue team arrived.

The swift actions of the foreign tourist and the rescue team helped prevent a potential tragedy, ensuring Ms Rattanaporn received the necessary medical attention. Police are investigating the cause of her distress and the circumstances leading to her attempted suicide.





































