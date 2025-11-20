Two-meter crocodile sparks panic at Sattahip fishing pond as capture efforts continue

PATTAYA, Thailand – Locals are on edge after a two-meter crocodile was spotted in a fishing pond in Sattahip District, Chonburi, believed to have escaped from a nearby breeding farm. Authorities and rescue teams are still searching for the animal, urging owners to secure their enclosures to prevent danger to residents.

The alarm was raised on May 15 when Kan Chantrawichian, 57, owner of the fishing pond at Khao Chi Chan, Na Jomtien, reported the crocodile surfacing in the pond, startling anglers. Phichit Kiakkutan, head of the local rescue team, led a team of over 10 trained personnel and divers to cordon off the area and search the pond for more than two hours, but no sign of the crocodile was found.







Kan said anglers had reported seeing the large reptile over the past 3–4 days. Initially mistaken for a monitor lizard, witnesses confirmed it was indeed a crocodile. He noted this was the third incident in recent years — similar escapes occurred in mid-2022 and early 2024 during heavy rains, but those times the animals were successfully captured without injuries.

“This time, the crocodile’s presence has caused serious fear among residents. We urge authorities to monitor the area closely, and for crocodile owners to secure their enclosures to prevent escapes that could put the community at risk,” said Kan.



































