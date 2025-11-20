American man injured after falling from second-floor balcony in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 45-year-old American man suffered injuries after falling from the second-floor balcony of a condominium in Soi Thappaya 7, South Pattaya, early Wednesday morning (Nov 19). Authorities and rescue volunteers quickly responded to the scene at 8:16 a.m. after receiving the emergency call.

At the scene, the man appeared disoriented and incoherent, with injuries to his leg and chest tightness. Rescue teams provided first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital. Residents gathered in shock as condominium staff prevented media from filming the incident.







According to an 18-year-old friend of the man’s ex-girlfriend, the American had been under the influence of ketamine and was shouting loudly before jumping from the balcony.

Police inspection of the unit revealed marijuana and zip-lock bags containing white powder resembling drugs, which were collected as evidence. Authorities are coordinating with the investigative unit to further examine the incident.



































