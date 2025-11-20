Horrific drunk driving crash in Lampang serves as warning for Pattaya night drivers

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking accident in Lampang left a young municipal garbage worker critically injured after a drunk driver smashed his pickup into a parked garbage truck in the early hours of Wednesday morning (Nov 19). The worker, approximately 25 years old, suffered a gruesome injury: his left leg severed and hanging, while his right leg was nearly cut with bone exposed. Blood covered the street as rescuers rushed to save his life.







The crash occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Chamthewi Road, in front of Ban Pong Sanuk School. A white Toyota pickup collided violently with the rear of a six-wheel municipal garbage truck that was parked while the crew collected waste. Both airbags in the pickup deployed, and the driver, a man in his 30s, appeared intoxicated. He was immediately taken for an alcohol test by authorities.

A garbage worker at the scene recounted the horror: while performing routine duties, the pickup struck their colleague standing behind the truck, causing catastrophic injuries to both legs. Locals who heard the crash rushed outside to find the worker bleeding heavily on the street and called police and emergency services.



The driver claimed he was coming from Hang Chat district, heading toward Lampang city center, and did not see the garbage truck parked ahead. Police from Muang Lampang Station are investigating and have taken him into custody, pending legal proceedings.

Pattaya police are reminding drivers to exercise extreme caution during late-night hours, especially in areas where workers or pedestrians may be present on the road. Authorities emphasize adherence to speed limits, sobriety, and heightened vigilance to prevent similar tragedies.



































