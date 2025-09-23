Two men survive miraculously as car flips in Pattaya, credit blessed amulet for luck

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two men walked away unscathed after their car lost control, hit a power pole, and flipped onto its roof in Soi Chaiyaphruek 2, East Pattaya, late on September 21. The white Honda Civic suffered heavy damage, but the 43-year-old driver, Thawatchai Chai-anandetch, and his male passenger emerged without a scratch thanks to timely assistance from bystanders.

Thawatchai said he was unfamiliar with the winding road and lost control while attempting to turn into the soi. Both men credit their survival to the protective power of a Luang Pu Thuat amulet they carried, calling it a miraculous blessing.







Local police documented the scene, checked CCTV footage, and will continue their investigation to determine the full circumstances of the accident. Social media reactions were both humorous and incredulous, with many joking that the men’s faith—and not their car—saved them, and others noting that a concrete pole would have been less forgiving than the damaged power pole.

The story serves as both a caution about navigating unfamiliar roads and a lighthearted reminder of the faith some drivers place in protective amulets.



































