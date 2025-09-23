Bo the white dog leads tipsy Thai man to safety after midnight pond nap

PATTAYA, Thailand – What started as a drunken attempt at a midnight swim ended as a comedy of errors—but with a loyal twist. A 27-year-old Thai man, slightly inebriated from drinks and temple offerings, wandered into a pond, only to decide that napping under a bamboo clump on the far side was the best idea. His friends feared he had drowned and called for help.







Thankfully, Bo, a vigilant white Thai dog, guided rescuers through the water and led his human safely back to shore. What could have been a tragedy became a humorous but cautionary tale about the dangers of waterways after alcohol consumption.

As a reminder to Pattaya residents and tourists: even a loyal dog like Bo might be the only thing standing between a fun night and a potential disaster along canals, ponds, or beaches—especially at night or after heavy drinking—so friends must also make sure to take care of each other. (Story and photos from Khao Sod)



































