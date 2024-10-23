Air conditioner technician crashes into motorbike; rider seriously injured – friend admits drinking before incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received a report of a car-motorbike collision on Soi Sukhumvit 53 or commonly known as Soi Nern Plub Wan in east Pattaya at 3:06 AM on October 21. Two individuals were severely injured. Rescue teams were dispatched immediately to the scene.

At the site, a gray Toyota Corolla was found spun out and blocking the road. The front tire was blown out, and the car’s front end was severely damaged. The driver, Santi, 41, an air conditioner technician, was unharmed.



Nearby, a red-black Honda Wave 110i motorbike was destroyed beyond repair, its front end severed from the frame. Rider Chanon, 29, a food delivery driver, sustained critical injuries, including facial lacerations, a broken left leg, and severe wounds to his right foot.

A second Honda Wave 125i was also heavily damaged, and its driver, Worachai, 30, suffered head injuries and was found disoriented with body scrapes. Both injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals.







Santi claimed he was driving normally when he noticed a speeding motorbike, which then collided head-on with his vehicle, causing both the car and the bikes to spin out of control. Bystanders reported the incident, prompting emergency services to arrive quickly.

Witnesses, including Piyamas, 17, and Anavil, 22, who were present at the scene, stated that both the car and the motorbikes were traveling at high speeds. They observed the car crossing lanes, leading to the collision with the food delivery rider and another motorbike.

A friend of Santi, who was in the car with him, admitted that they had been drinking before the crash and that Santi had been speeding. The friend expressed that if Santi were at fault, he should be held accountable but maintained that they believed their side was not at fault and requested a thorough review of CCTV footage.

Police recorded evidence and took Santi into custody for a breathalyzer test. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident and ensure fairness for all parties involved.





































