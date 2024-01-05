Teenagers busted for drug party at pool villa in Bang Saray

BANG SARAY, Thailand – Eight teenagers were arrested for drug abuse and possession of Ketamine after police raided a pool villa in Bang Saray near Sattahip on January 4.

The raid was conducted by over 20 police officers from the Sattahip Police Station and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, who received numerous complaints about a large group of teenagers playing loud music at the residence. The officers swiftly encircled and searched the property at 4.30 a.m.

Inside the house, the officers found six males and two females, aged between 16 and 18, in the midst of a lively party, enjoying music and engaging in substance abuse. The officers seized a quantity of Ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic commonly used as a recreational drug, along with drug paraphernalia, such as syringes, pipes, and scales.







The teenagers confessed that they had rented the pool villa for 5,000 baht per night, and that they had bought the Ketamine from a dealer in Pattaya. They said they had been using the drug for fun and relaxation, and that they were unaware of the legal consequences.

The teenagers were taken to the Sattahip Police Station for further investigation. They were subjected to a medical examination to detect the presence of controlled substances in their systems. The results showed that all of them tested positive for Ketamine. The teenagers were charged with drug abuse and possession of a Category 2 narcotic, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 baht. The officers also conducted a thorough criminal background check to determine if the teenagers had any prior offenses or involvement in drug trafficking.

The raid was part of the authorities’ efforts to crack down on the drug problem among the youth and to prevent the spread of Ketamine and other substances in the Pattaya and Sattahip areas. The authorities warned the parents and guardians of the teenagers to be more vigilant and responsible for their children’s activities and whereabouts.





























