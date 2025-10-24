Two Indian tourists file police report after beach girl steals over 50,000 baht in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two Indian men filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police after being robbed by a woman they had met along Pattaya Beach. The incident took place at a hotel room on Soi Pattaya Beach 13/4.

According to the victims, speaking through an interpreter, they met a woman near the beach and agreed to spend time together. They later returned to their room, where the woman asked to use the bathroom. Shortly after, a brief argument ensued before she left. When the men later checked their belongings, they discovered that cash — both Thai and foreign currency — totaling more than 50,000 baht had disappeared.







Police recorded the complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and locate the suspect for legal action.

The case has reignited public debate online, with residents criticizing what they call a “recurring problem” in Pattaya. Many urged stronger action against theft and illegal sex work, saying such incidents tarnish the city’s image and harm tourism.



































