PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite yet another round of repairs on Third Road in front of the Vespa shop, local motorists say the area never truly returns to normal — each fix seems to leave more bumps, cracks, and uneven surfaces than before.

Pattaya City crews carried out soil compaction and concrete work following repairs to a 450 mm PE100 PN10 high-pressure drainage pipe. The project was supported by the Provincial Waterworks Authority, Pattaya Branch (Special Class), which provided technical assistance for the emergency fix.







While city officials confirmed that the leak has been resolved and road restoration is “underway,” drivers complain that recently repaired sections quickly deteriorate, creating new potholes and rough surfaces within weeks.

Many residents say the recurring issue reflects a pattern across Pattaya — where “temporary repairs” rarely last, and completed roadwork often leaves roads worse than before.













































