Two foreigners injured in motorcycle-car collision at Jomtien Soi 6 entrance



PATTAYA, Thailand – Two foreign nationals were injured in a traffic accident at the entrance to Soi 6, Jomtien Beach, when a motorcycle collided with a private car. The incident occurred earlier today, prompting a rapid response from Jomtien municipal officers and local lifeguards.

Officials provided immediate first aid at the scene before coordinating with the Sawang Boriboon to transfer the injured parties for further medical attention. Both victims suffered minor abrasions but were conscious and receiving care.

Local residents and witnesses expressed concern over the growing number of motorcycle accidents in Pattaya. Many criticized reckless driving by both locals and tourists, noting that high speeds and careless maneuvers are common along busy beach roads. Some also questioned the effectiveness of traffic enforcement, urging authorities to strengthen rules and ensure compliance.



Despite these concerns, officials stressed that they are doing their best with the resources available and continue to monitor traffic safety in the area. The incident serves as a reminder for riders and drivers alike to adhere to road rules, particularly in crowded tourist zones.



































