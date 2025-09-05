Fierce storm hurls boats ashore as violent winds batter Pattaya coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – Strong winds and heavy rain battered Pattaya’s coastline, sending several large boats careening onto the shore on Tuesday night. The sudden storm left multiple vessels stranded in front of Pattaya Beach, creating a dramatic scene that drew the attention of local residents and authorities alike.

Pattaya municipal officers quickly mobilized, coordinating with rescue teams to secure the stranded boats and ensure the safety of anyone nearby. Efforts are now underway to carefully tow the vessels back into deeper waters—a delicate operation requiring skill, precision, and teamwork.







Observers noted anchors lying at the bows of the boats, a clear reminder of the sea’s raw power. Local fishermen, often blamed for accidents, defended themselves, pointing out that every precaution had been taken. “We can’t control the storm,” one explained. “Anchors and buoys were all in place. Don’t assume owners were just sitting at home doing nothing.”

The chaotic scene, though tense, remained controlled as authorities and boat owners worked together to prevent further damage. By morning, the storm had passed, leaving behind stranded boats, scattered debris, and a vivid reminder of nature’s might.



The incident underscores the challenges faced by Pattaya’s coastal community, where rapid response and cooperation are essential when severe weather hits. It also serves as a reminder that when the waves rise, every second counts—and teamwork is the only way to weather the storm.



































