Quick rescue at Jomtien Beach reunites lost child with family

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials acted swiftly after receiving a report about a lost child near Soi 14/1 at Jomtien Beach. Municipal officers, together with local police, immediately began searching the area and were able to locate the child near The Now Hotel shortly afterward. Thanks to their prompt response, the young child was safely returned to the embrace of their worried parents.



Authorities remind all families to stay vigilant at the beach, keep a close watch on children, and note emergency numbers such as Pattaya City Hotline 1337. Attaching a parent’s name and contact information to children can also help ensure their safety. This incident highlights the importance of community awareness and quick action in keeping children safe in public spaces.



































