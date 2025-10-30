Two Finnish tourists targeted in Pattaya home burglary, $2,000 USD stolen

PATTAYA, Thailand — Two Finnish women filed a police report after discovering that $2,000 USD had been stolen from their rental home in Soi Jomtien 7 at 1:06 a.m. on October 29.

According to the victims, they had gone out to dinner with their family and, upon returning, found the money missing. Despite checking with others in the house, they could not determine when or how the thief entered the property.







Police, led by Capt. Anan Mahakitasawakul, deputy investigation officer at Pattaya City Police Station, recorded the complaint and dispatched investigators to the scene to collect evidence and gather clues. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspect.



































