‘Ray Run Pattaya 2025’ set for Nov 9 to brighten lives of children and people with disabilities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials convened a planning meeting to prepare for the upcoming “Ray Run Pattaya 2025,” a charity running event supporting children and people with disabilities. The session, chaired by Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, was held at Meeting Room 221 of the Pattaya City Hall and brought together relevant departments to coordinate all aspects of the event, including traffic management, facilities, cleanliness, and safety for participants.







The event is organized in collaboration with the Father Ray Foundation, the Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand, Lions Clubs International District 310C, and Inspire Runner. Scheduled for Sunday, 9 November 2025, at Central Pattaya Beach, the charity run carries the theme “Be the Rays of Hope for Children in Need.”

Participants can compete in various categories: 5 km, 3 km, 1 km, and a 2.5 km wheelchair race. The event welcomes individual runners, duos, children, people with disabilities, and wheelchair users to ensure equal participation opportunities for all. Net proceeds from the run will be directed to projects under the Father Ray Foundation, supporting initiatives such as Father Ray Children’s Village, the Phra Maha Tai Early Childhood Development Center, the Phra Maha Tai School for the Blind, and the Phra Maha Tai Technology College in Pattaya. Donations are tax-deductible, providing additional incentive for participants and supporters.



The race schedule is as follows:

05:30–06:30 – Wheelchair race, 2.5 km, starting in front of Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, heading north to Amari Hotel, then returning along the same route.

06:30 – 5 km run along the sandy beach, starting in front of Hard Rock Hotel, heading south to the Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel and back to the finish line.

06:40 – 3 km run along the sandy beach, starting in front of Hard Rock Hotel, heading south to the finish line.





06:50 – 1 km run along the sandy beach, starting in front of Hard Rock Hotel, heading south to the finish line.

07:00–07:30 – Award ceremony.

Deputy Mayor Krisana emphasized that the event is more than a race; it is a meaningful activity designed to inspire and offer “rays of hope” to children and people with disabilities in the community.

For more information or to register, visit www.rayrunpattaya.com Line ID: @inspirerunner, or call 098-945-6568.



































