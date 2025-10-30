Pattaya Police stop Nigerian drug smuggler from swallowing cocaine to hide evidence

PATTAYA, Thailand — Immigration officials in Chonburi, acting on intelligence, arrested two Nigerian men in Pattaya for attempting to traffic drugs, including a dramatic attempt to swallow cocaine to destroy evidence.

Officials, led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprod Sirisukha, said that Amarachi Chinonye Amechi, 38, and Ikenna Martin Nwobodo, 22, were linked to a larger network connected to agents in Bangkok’s Nana area. The operation began with a controlled buy of methamphetamine, leading to the seizure of 8 meth packs hidden in cigarette packs and further evidence in their residences, including 9 grams of cocaine concealed in gloves inside a toothpaste box.







During the arrest, Iwobodo tried to swallow cocaine taped in black tape but officers intervened in time to retrieve it. Both men were found to have overstayed their tourist visas and now face charges of possession of Category 1 narcotics for sale and overstaying. Authorities confirmed that Pattaya remains committed to cracking down on transnational crime and ensuring safety for residents and tourists alike.



































