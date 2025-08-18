Two dead as motorbike collides with pickup truck, causing major damage to homes in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A serious traffic accident occurred on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya South, near the U-turn at Sukhumvit Soi 71, on August 17. Two riders died after a motorbike collided head-on with a pickup truck, which then lost control and crashed into nearby homes and parked vehicles, causing widespread property damage.







Police were alerted to the collision and dispatched emergency rescue teams. At the scene, authorities found a heavily damaged Yamaha Grand Filano motorbike, scattered in pieces across the road. One rider, aged 37, was critically injured and received emergency first aid before being transported to Pattaya Bhattamakum Hospital, where they later succumbed to injuries. Another rider, aged 40, sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The pickup truck involved, an Isuzu D-Max with a bronze exterior, was driven by a 56-year-old local fruit vendor. After colliding with the motorbike, the truck lost control, striking parked vehicles and crashing into nearby homes along the footpath, leaving extensive damage. The driver was reportedly shaken and in shock at the scene.

According to the driver, she was traveling straight toward the wholesale fruit market when the motorbike suddenly crossed the U-turn lane from the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision. CCTV footage from the truck and nearby cameras captured the sequence, showing the pickup overtaking another vehicle in the right lane and signaling into the center lane at the exact moment the motorbike crossed the U-turn, triggering the crash.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation, documenting the scene, and collecting CCTV footage to ensure a thorough and fair case. The bodies were transported to the hospital for storage while awaiting family arrangements for traditional funeral rites.



































