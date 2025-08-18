Pattaya authorities detain vagrant in Jomtien Public Park, hand over to police

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal officers received reports from residents about a vagrant causing a public nuisance in Nong Prong Park. Officers tracked the individual to Soi Chaiyaphruek 1 in Jomtien and took him into custody. He was then handed over to Dong Tan Police Substation for further legal procedures.

Officials note that similar incidents have occurred along Pattaya beaches, including cases involving foreign vagrants. These precautionary actions are intended to prevent potential incidents that such vagrants may cause to residents and tourists. Residents are encouraged to report disturbances via the Pattaya City Hotline 1337 so municipal officers can respond promptly.









































