Thailand sees surge in foreign investment in first half of 2025, EEC leads growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand attracted strong foreign investment in the first half of 2025, with 502 companies approved to operate businesses under the Foreign Business Act, according to the Department of Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce.

Total investment capital reached 111.5 billion baht (US$3.1 billion), representing a 30% increase in company approvals and 37% growth in investment value compared to the same period in 2024. The approvals included 123 direct foreign business licenses and 379 certificates through investment promotion channels.







Japanese investors led with 99 companies investing 43.0 billion baht (US$1.2 billion), followed by American firms (72 companies, 2.8 billion baht/US$78 million) and Chinese businesses (65 companies, 18.3 billion baht/US$508 million). Singapore and Hong Kong completed the top five investor countries.



The Eastern Economic Corridor attracted significant attention, capturing 158 foreign companies with 62.9 billion baht (US$1.7 billion) in investment—representing 56% of total foreign investment value. This marked a 36% increase in EEC company registrations compared to 2024’s first half.

Key investment sectors included retail trading, plastic engineering research, data center services, digital platforms, and contract manufacturing. The strong figures demonstrate continued foreign confidence in Thailand despite global trade tensions and regional challenges. (PRD)



































