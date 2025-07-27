Trump beckons trade deals to secure Thai-Cambodian border peace

On a golf vacation in Scotland, Donald Trump has proclaimed that the leaders of both warring countries have promised to hold ceasefire talks at a time and place to be determined. The American president also suggested that a trade deal with either was impossible whilst fighting continues. His catchwords are “ceasefire, peace, prosperity”.

Phnom Penh immediately accepted Trump’s suggestion of a ceasefire, whilst Thailand agreed in principle but wanted to see actual commitment by Cambodian troops in the conflict zones. A spokesman for the Thai foreign affairs ministry said Bangkok was keen to begin bilateral talks with Phnom Penh as soon as possible. The total death toll has now reached 32 with 130 injuries and 150,000 border dwellers forced to flee.







Both Thailand and Cambodia are threatened separately with American import tariffs of 36 percent by August 1 if no trade deals are struck. Although Cambodia’s biggest trading partner is China, she is none the less heavily dependent on the US to sell huge amounts ready-made clothes. Thailand is at a more advanced stage of negotiations with the US as Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary to the finance ministry, remains confident of a conclusion to the trade talks before the end of this month.

Politically and diplomatically, neither country has a close relationship with the United States. Trump criticizes Phnom Penh for being in China’s pocket, as instanced by the new Seam naval base funded by Beijing in the south of the country. Thailand is certainly a strategic ally of the United States, but Trump has complained bitterly about the Pheu Thai government fraudulently transiting Chinese goods as if they were made in Thailand. He is also demanding zero rate tariffs on virtually all of American exports shipped here.



It will be difficult for either Cambodia or Thailand to delay unduly peace talks after Trump’s golf course intervention. China and the regional block ASEAN have both demanded an end to the increasingly numerous border spats, which now include a Thai province facing the sea and far removed from the famous temple complexes. The economies of both nations are suffering and tourist numbers are threatened.

But there are dangers for Trump too. If the peace talks begin before August 1, but Trump still imposes the 36 percent tariff on all goods imported from either country, trust in American policy and in Trump personally will inevitably nosedive. As a consequence, both Bangkok and Phnom Penh would be pushed more closely into Chinese arms.



































