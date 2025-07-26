Royal Thai Fleet Commander conducts readiness drill as martial law declared along eastern border

PATTAYA, Thailand – Admiral Cholathit Nawanukroh, Commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, has conducted a full-scale inspection of naval forces at Sattahip Naval Base, reinforcing Thailand’s maritime defense posture amid rising tensions along the eastern border.

The inspection assessed personnel, weapons systems, and operational capabilities across key units under the Royal Thai Fleet, including fleet squadrons, the Naval Air Division, and the elite Naval Special Warfare Command (SEALs). The exercise was part of the navy’s Jakrapong Phuwanat Operational Plan, which ensures national security during crisis scenarios.







Admiral Cholathit stressed the importance of comprehensive preparedness — encompassing trained personnel, functional equipment, and seamless inter-unit coordination — to safeguard sovereignty and peace.

“The Royal Thai Navy is fully ready to defend the sovereignty of the nation,” he stated. “We have dedicated, capable personnel with the warrior spirit. We are prepared to face any challenge to ensure Thailand remains peaceful and secure.”

Meanwhile, the Thai government has imposed martial law in eight districts along the Thai-Cambodian border — seven in Chanthaburi province and one in Trat — citing the need to protect sovereignty and maintain internal stability. The declaration, issued by the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command, took effect July 25.

The order grants military personnel expanded authority to conduct searches, restrict movement, seize property, and evacuate civilians if necessary. Officials described the move as preventive and emphasized that it is not aimed at civilians, but rather intended to bolster coordination between military, police, and civil agencies.

Although no explicit threats were disclosed, the declaration comes amid increased troop deployments and growing concerns about unrest near the border. Martial law in the affected areas will remain in effect until further notice.









































