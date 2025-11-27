Tropical Storm Koto to weaken offshore, cold spell set to sweep across Thailand this weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has reported that Tropical Storm Koto, now over the central South China Sea, is expected to weaken before reaching southern Vietnam and will not move into Thailand. While the storm will stay outside the country, its influence is expected to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures across the upper region from November 27 to 29.







The Northeast will see the sharpest decline, with temperatures falling by 4 to 7 degrees Celsius. The North, Central Region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the East, and the Upper South are expected to cool by 2 to 4 °C. Mountain peaks and highland areas will turn cold to very cold, with lows between 3 and 12 °C. Residents are urged to prepare for the colder conditions, guard against fire hazards caused by dry air and strong winds, and protect temperature-sensitive crops.



Marine conditions are also expected to deteriorate. Waves of about two meters are forecast for the Upper Gulf of Thailand and the Upper Andaman Sea, with higher waves in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Small boats are advised to navigate with caution and avoid storm-affected zones.

The public is advised to stay informed through updates on the TMD’s website and its 24-hour hotline as conditions evolve. (NNT)



































