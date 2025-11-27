Pattaya drivers keep defying traffic rules, risking accidents on Jomtien and beach roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite repeated warnings from authorities, the problem of drivers going the wrong way continues to plague Pattaya, raising serious safety concerns for both locals and tourists. Officials from Jomtien Municipality, working alongside Pattaya Police, have stepped up enforcement along Jomtien Beach, but the violations persist.

Residents and visitors alike report widespread disregard for traffic rules. “There are so many wrong-way riders near the Night Market and the playground around Soi 8 and 9,” one local commented. “They drive fast, and the other day a motorbike nearly hit my car.” Others echoed similar concerns, noting that cars sometimes also drive against traffic.







Tourists are not immune to the danger. The presence of foreigners riding motorcycles or bicycles the wrong way adds to the chaos in areas heavily trafficked by visitors. “This is a foreigner hotspot, with people crossing streets quickly. If something happens, it could affect tourism,” one concerned resident warned.

Hotspots include narrow alleys like Soi Chaiyapruek 2 and the Dolphin Roundabout near Dusit Hotel, where both Thai and foreign drivers frequently ignore one-way rules. Residents report multiple near-collisions in this area, often without any police presence to monitor traffic.

Suggestions from the public range from painting clear directional lines to stricter enforcement. “I hope authorities crack down hard; I fear a tragedy before action is taken,” said another. Complaints also highlight food vendors and delivery riders who ignore traffic rules, parking on sidewalks or in lanes, and contributing to congestion and accidents.

Authorities insist that enforcement will continue, but residents emphasize the need for permanent measures, including better signage and regular public education campaigns. “Enforcement alone isn’t enough; people must understand the dangers. One small lapse can lead to serious accidents,” said a local, summarizing the sentiment across the community.

The issue highlights a broader challenge for Pattaya: balancing tourism, commercial activity, and road safety in a rapidly growing city. Without concrete action, the risk of accidents—potentially involving tourists—remains high.







































