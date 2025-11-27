Southern Thailand faces heavy rain with flooding while Pattaya remains calm and welcoming

PATTAYA, Thailand – Southern Thailand is currently experiencing periods of heavy rain and localized flooding, affecting some natural attractions, marine activities, and transport routes. While popular destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, and Phang-Nga remain open to visitors, the weather has led to temporary closures in certain areas and occasional delays in ferry services. Travelers moving between islands are encouraged to check conditions before starting their journeys.







In many coastal communities, rough seas have prompted safety advisories. Island-hopping tours, snorkeling trips, and beach activities may be limited on days when waves are high, and transport on the ground can also be slower as low-lying areas see standing water and congestion. Local authorities recommend staying alert, following posted warnings, and consulting hotel staff or tour operators for the most up-to-date guidance.

For those seeking more predictable conditions, Pattaya remains safe and largely unaffected by the heavy rain impacting the south. The city continues to operate normally, with hotels, attractions, and transportation working as usual. Marine activities around Pattaya and nearby Koh Larn are still running, and visitors have been enjoying mild seasonal showers rather than disruptive weather.



This contrast has led some travelers to adjust their plans, choosing Pattaya or the Eastern Seaboard as a comfortable base until conditions in the south improve. With its wide range of restaurants, cultural attractions, beachside activities, and strong transportation links, Pattaya offers flexibility at a time when southern routes may require extra caution.

Thailand’s peak season continues to bring visitors from around the world, and while the south navigates a bout of rough weather, the rest of the country—including Pattaya—remains a vibrant and welcoming option for holidaymakers.



































