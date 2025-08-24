Tropical storm Kajiki expected to affect parts of Thailand starting August 24

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reported early Saturday morning that a depression in the upper South China Sea has intensified into Tropical Storm “Kajiki”, expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam around August 25–26. The storm is forecast to affect parts of Thailand starting Sunday, August 24.

Somkuan Tonjan, Director of the Weather Forecasting Division at the Meteorological Department, said that after making landfall in northern Vietnam, Kajiki is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area as it moves into Laos and northeastern Thailand. Despite weakening, it will still bring increased rainfall to many regions, following a path similar to Tropical Storm “Wipha” earlier this year.







The combined effects of Tropical Storm Kajiki and a strengthening southwest monsoon are expected to produce heavier rains across Thailand from August 24–27, with some areas experiencing very heavy rainfall. Affected regions include upper northeastern Thailand, the north, central-eastern provinces, the western coast of the south, and the Bangkok metropolitan area. Authorities warn of possible flash floods and landslides in some areas due to accumulated rainfall.



At sea, waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to intensify. Small vessels are advised to remain in port, and coastal residents should exercise extra caution.

Tropical Storm Kajiki is the 13th named storm of the year, named by Japan after a colorful marine fish. The naming follows the typhoon warning system of the Regional Specialized Meteorological Center (RSMC) in Tokyo.



































