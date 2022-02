Pattaya workers trimmed trees close to electricity wires beside Aksorn Pattaya School to avoid accidents involving students, staff and parents.

Residents of Feung Fah Village on Khopai Soi 13 had complained about a large “paper flower” tree that hung perilously over power lines, as well as another big tree near utility poles.

City environment workers brought out trucks and saws to prune all the threatening branches.